Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

