Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1,676.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 292,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $67.58.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

