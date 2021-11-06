Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alleghany worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13,008.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 391.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $673.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.26. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

