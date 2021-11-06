Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.60 Million Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

