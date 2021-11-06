Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 112,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,468 shares of company stock worth $62,768,346. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

