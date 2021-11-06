Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $84.75 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54, a PEG ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

