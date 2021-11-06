Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 738,520 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $122,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.