Bank of America Corp DE Has $144.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.67% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $144,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.