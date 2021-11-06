Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $152,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $665.14 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $515.35 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.51 and a 200 day moving average of $629.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.