Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 68,431 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of Trex worth $148,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Trex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 33.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $114.26 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

