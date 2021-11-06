Bank of America Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,307.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

