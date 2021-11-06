Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $413,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

