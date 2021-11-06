Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $443,000 Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Community Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in The Community Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

