Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,202 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Advent Technologies worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 738,699 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.27. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

