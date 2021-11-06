Barclays Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $17.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

