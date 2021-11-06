Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 73.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,582.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,518.03. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.