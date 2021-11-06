Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $318.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.83 million to $324.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

