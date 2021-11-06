Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.