Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BTDPY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 11,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,663. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

