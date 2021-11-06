Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.94. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.