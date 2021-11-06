Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.94. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

