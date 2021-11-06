Barrington Research Increases Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $33.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

