Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

BXRX stock remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 683,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,229. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Baudax Bio worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

