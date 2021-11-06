Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

