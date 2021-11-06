Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

