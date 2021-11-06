Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BFSA stock opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. Befesa has a 12-month low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.16.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

