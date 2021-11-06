Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BELFA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

