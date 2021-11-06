Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

