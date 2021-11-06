BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.