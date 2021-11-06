Belt Hits One Day Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00083747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00081253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.52 or 0.07295937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.14 or 0.99786618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.