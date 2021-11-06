Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE BHE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. 207,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

