Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN opened at €34.78 ($40.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.60. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 52 week high of €34.86 ($41.01).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.