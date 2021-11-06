Bezant Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

