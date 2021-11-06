BHPCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

