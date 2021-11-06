Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 2165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

