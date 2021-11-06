BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BigCommerce stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

