Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $2.65. Biogen reported earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $20.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $278.68. 833,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day moving average is $312.17. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

