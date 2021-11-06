BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 17th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.