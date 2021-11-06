BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 17th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
