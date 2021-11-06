Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 317,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,320. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock worth $83,607 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

