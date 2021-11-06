Bitradio (BRO) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $107,534.54 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00543914 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,541,449 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,445 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.