Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.