Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $76.95. Blackbaud shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 1,534 shares.

The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,103.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.