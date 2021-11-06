Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $76.95. Blackbaud shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 1,534 shares.
The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,103.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.
Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
