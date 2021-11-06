BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. So-Young International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.34.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

