BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 109,947 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.