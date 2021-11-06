BlackRock Inc. Purchases 89,099 Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMPT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $669.56 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

