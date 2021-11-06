BlackRock Inc. Sells 361,811 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLP opened at $10.49 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -524.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

