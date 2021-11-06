BlackRock Inc. Sells 465,510 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

