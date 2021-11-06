BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $961.40.

NYSE BLK opened at $955.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $645.12 and a 1-year high of $967.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $897.40 and a 200-day moving average of $881.80. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

