Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,439,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,808. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.