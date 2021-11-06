Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 577,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,929. Blucora has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.