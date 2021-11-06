Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 577,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,929. Blucora has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
