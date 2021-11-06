Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $18.36. 577,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Blucora has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Several research firms have commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.