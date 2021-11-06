Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $18.36. 577,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Blucora has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.